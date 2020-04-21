Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 58.34% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AFLG traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52.

