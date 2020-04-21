Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 16.81% of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:AFMC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

