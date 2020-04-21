Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.