Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 6.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.08. 21,364,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,311,576. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

