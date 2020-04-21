Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHNX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 703.80 ($9.26).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 552.80 ($7.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 594.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 700.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($7,498.03). Also, insider Jim McConville sold 111,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total value of £623,065.77 ($819,607.70).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

