Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 3,484,700 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,056,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. 1,310,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.