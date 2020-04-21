Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives Buy Rating from Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. 10,692,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,967,916. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

