Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.03, 44,064 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,433,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

PLYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $331.98 million, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

