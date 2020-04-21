Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUS. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Plus500 to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 1,033 ($13.59) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

PLUS stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,116.50 ($14.69). The company had a trading volume of 891,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,226 ($16.13). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 994.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 876.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Plus500’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Michael (Mark) Charles Fairbairn sold 22,737 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.68), for a total transaction of £253,744.92 ($333,787.06). Also, insider Asaf Elimelech bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 935 ($12.30) per share, for a total transaction of £46,750 ($61,496.97).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

