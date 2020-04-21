Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,650 at Royal Bank of Canada

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective (up from GBX 1,500 ($19.73)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Polymetal International to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,517.14 ($19.96).

LON POLY traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,528.50 ($20.11). 1,596,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,333.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,243.29. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

