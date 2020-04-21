Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Sidoti currently has $207.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.00.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $7.34 on Friday, reaching $184.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,446. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pool will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

