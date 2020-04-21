PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get PPD alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PPD from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $22.37. 9,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,819. PPD has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPD will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, insider Christopher Fikry purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Also, CEO David S. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Insiders acquired 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150 in the last quarter.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPD (PPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.