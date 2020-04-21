Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 5,585,500 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pra Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Pra Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 269,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pra Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

