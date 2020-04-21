Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given New GBX 80 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

PFD traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 42.20 ($0.56). 18,982,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,448. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.58. The company has a market cap of $357.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.90 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.