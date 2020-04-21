Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Price Target Raised to GBX 63

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 63 ($0.83) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFD. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:PFD traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 42.20 ($0.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,982,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.94 million and a PE ratio of -16.88. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.90 ($0.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

