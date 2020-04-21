Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Short Interest Update

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 11,689,800 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVG. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

PVG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,657,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after buying an additional 1,148,647 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,912,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after buying an additional 807,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

