Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) vs. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Financial Review

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -82.73% -165.90% -27.44% Pro-Dex 13.67% 22.71% 14.74%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Silk Road Medical and Pro-Dex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus price target of $46.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.91%. Pro-Dex has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 18.60 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -27.64 Pro-Dex $27.17 million 2.57 $4.15 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Silk Road Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the name of Pro-Dex.Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

