Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,731,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,450,000 after acquiring an additional 275,457 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 390.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

NYSE:PG traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,827,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

