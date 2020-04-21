Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Shares of PG stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,827,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

