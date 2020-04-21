Procter & Gamble’s (PG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.71.

PG traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,827,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,852. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

