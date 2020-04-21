ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Gap Up to $44.71

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.34, but opened at $44.71. ProShares Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 459,422 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

About ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

