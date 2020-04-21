ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 59.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) were down 59.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $13.58, approximately 39,445,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 40,692,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth $1,824,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $4,859,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

