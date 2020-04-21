ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $51.26

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.34, but opened at $51.26. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 690,066 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

