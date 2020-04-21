ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Up to $35.20

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.73, but opened at $35.20. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 967,883 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

