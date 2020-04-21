ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $17.13

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $17.13. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 2,737,533 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,894,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,212,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 166,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 146,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,588,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

