ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Shares Gap Up to $23.81

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $23.81. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 316,235 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0384 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXD. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

