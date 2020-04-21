ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Shares Gap Up to $23.81

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $23.81. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 316,235 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0384 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.
About ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.
