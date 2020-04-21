ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Gap Up to $16.37

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $16.37. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 286,525 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

