ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $24.55

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $24.55. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 1,957,365 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDS)
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.