ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $24.55

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $24.55. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 1,957,365 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,771.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $151,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

