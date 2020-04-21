Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 363 ($4.78) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 401.63 ($5.28).

LON PFG traded down GBX 15.60 ($0.21) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 160.80 ($2.12). 883,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 391.18. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 126.87 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 561.80 ($7.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Provident Financial’s previous dividend of $9.00. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

