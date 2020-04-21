Prudential (LON:PRU) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,749 ($23.01) to GBX 1,463 ($19.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,546 ($20.34) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.79).

PRU traded down GBX 50.10 ($0.66) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,029.50 ($13.54). The stock had a trading volume of 5,182,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion and a PE ratio of 34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,005.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,306.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.26%.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Insiders acquired 48 shares of company stock valued at $56,615 over the last 90 days.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

