Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,546 ($20.34) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) target price (down from GBX 1,600 ($21.05)) on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,749 ($23.01) to GBX 1,463 ($19.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.79).

Shares of Prudential stock traded down GBX 50.10 ($0.66) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,029.50 ($13.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,182,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,005.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,306.50. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.26%.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Insiders acquired a total of 48 shares of company stock worth $56,615 over the last 90 days.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

