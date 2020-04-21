Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Gap Up to $1.33

Shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.33. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 26,756 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PULM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 244,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.22% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

