Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Qbao has a total market cap of $317,766.36 and approximately $1,396.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Gate.io and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000118 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, EXX, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

