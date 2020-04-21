QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $168,887.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $371,839.69 and approximately $168,887.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.02680042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221634 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

