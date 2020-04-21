QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 421,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,711,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

