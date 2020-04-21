Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:NX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 72,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,337. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $2,004,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 586,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $9,175,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

