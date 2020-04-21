Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 1,439,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $175,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,202 shares in the company, valued at $281,730.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,981 shares of company stock worth $1,594,422. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 129,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.43. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.