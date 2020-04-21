Quilter (LON:QLT) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target (down from GBX 185 ($2.43)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 164 ($2.16).

QLT traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 112.70 ($1.48). The company had a trading volume of 3,666,488 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 145.27. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Quilter’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £150,280.65 ($197,685.67). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £27,776 ($36,537.75).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

