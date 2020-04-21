Rachel Prishkolnik Sells 7,832 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,832 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $738,244.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rachel Prishkolnik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $630,008.19.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Northland Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

