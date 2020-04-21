Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 15,843 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 153.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banner were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Banner by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

