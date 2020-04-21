Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,685 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

