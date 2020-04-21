Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 232,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 126,628 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. 124,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,538. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.