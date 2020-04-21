Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 4.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of FactSet Research Systems worth $22,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock traded down $10.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,905. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $310.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.18 and its 200-day moving average is $265.55.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.73.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,105,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,559,184. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

