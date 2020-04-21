Raub Brock Capital Management LP Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,564,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,800,000 after purchasing an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,444,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

NYSE CNI traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,815. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.