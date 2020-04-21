Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $19.01 Million Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Toro comprises 4.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Toro worth $19,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,529,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after buying an additional 185,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after buying an additional 58,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $81,847,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,011,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,551,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

TTC stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 510,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,216. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

