Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $21.83 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,687 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up approximately 4.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $895,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,727.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

