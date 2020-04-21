Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,031,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 290,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,991,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 258,169 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 299,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 451,503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. 317,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,770. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

