Raub Brock Capital Management LP Purchases 425 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.53. 4,513,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,028. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

