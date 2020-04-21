Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 77,251,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,427,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

