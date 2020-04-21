Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 600 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson makes up 0.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $6.50 on Tuesday, hitting $188.89. 1,486,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.47.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLTW. Citigroup increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.